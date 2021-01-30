Thomas Tuchel Determined To Help Timo Werner Rediscover His Form At Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is determined to help struggling forward Timo Werner "rebuild his trust in himself" after a disappointing start to his Chelsea career. (More Football News)

Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge with big expectations following his move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but failed to show what he is capable of under former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

Germany international Werner has scored nine goals in 28 games for Chelsea, with just four of those coming in the Premier League.

Werner has not found the back of the net since November in the top flight and was an unused substitute in new coach Tuchel's first game in charge against Wolves on Wednesday following Lampard's sacking.

The 24-year-old missed a penalty with his only shot on target in an FA Cup victory over Championship side Luton Town last weekend, which proved to be Lampard's final game in charge.

Tuchel did not turn to his compatriot in the goalless midweek draw with Wolves, but is optimistic he can get the best out of him.

He said: "At the moment, why I did not use him on Wednesday, I see his face is a bit closed and the weight is on his shoulders.

"He cares a lot and that shows he has a fantastic character. Sometimes as a striker it does not help if you care a lot. Sometimes as a striker, it's better to not care at all. But he's not that guy. He cares and he's not happy with himself and with the way things went lately.

"Right now, it's important to rebuild his trust in himself and to find a smile on his face and stop doubting too much. It's my job to do this, to help him with this and then to find also a position where we can use his strengths."

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has a clear picture of how Werner should be utilised in the Blues' line-up ahead of a Premier League encounter with Burnley on Sunday.

"From his profile, as a given, I would say he prefers to have space," Tuchel said. "That’s clear because he’s super-fast and he likes to play in the last line [of defence], very, very, very high up, but a little bit more to the left, half open to the goal and to receive the balls into the open space. This is a given.

"Can we develop movements, patterns, behaviour to use his quality in narrow spaces? That’s my job and I'm absolutely convinced we can because the guy is open, the guy is friendly and the guy is eager to learn."

