May 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Third Women's T20 Between India And England Rescheduled To July 14

Third Women's T20 Between India And England Rescheduled To July 14

The T20 series begins in Northampton on July 9, followed by the second game in Hove on July 11

PTI 25 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:58 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Third Women's T20 Between India And England Rescheduled To July 14
India women will start their tour of England with a Test match in Bristol starting June 16.
BCCI
Third Women's T20 Between India And England Rescheduled To July 14
outlookindia.com
2021-05-25T20:58:50+05:30

The third women's Twenty20 between India and England at the Cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford has been advanced by a day to July 14 for 'broadcast purposes'.  (More Cricket News)

The Indian team is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour, which starts with a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16. The Test will be India's first in seven years.

 READ: Mithali, Harman To Lead India In England - Full Squad, Full Schedule

"For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloudfm County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," England Cricket tweeted.

The T20 series begins in Northampton on July 9, followed by the second game in Hove on July 11.

Three ODIs, beginning June 27, follow the Test match.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Losing Mother To COVID-19, ATK Mohun Bagan's Custodian Arindam Bhattacharya Becomes 'Corona Warrior'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI London India Women's Cricket Team England women's national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos