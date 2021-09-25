Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Third Generation Of Maldini Family Scores As AC Milan Win In Serie A

Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo, and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored in 1961.

AC Milan's Daniel Maldini celebrates after scoring a goal against Spezia during their Serie A match at the Alberto Picco stadium in La Spezia, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP

2021-09-25T22:12:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 10:12 pm

Like grandfather, like father, like son. (More Football News)

There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia.

Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo — against Atalanta in 2008 — and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania in 1961.

Paolo Maldini, who is now a technical director at the club where he made more than 900 appearances as a player, jumped out of his seat in celebration at the goal shortly after the restart.

Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Díaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later.

Milan moved top of the league, a point ahead of Napoli, which plays Cagliari on Sunday.

Defending champion Inter Milan is three points behind its city rival and plays Atalanta later Saturday in an eagerly awaited match.

Also later, Genoa hosts Hellas Verona in its first game since being sold to new American owners.

It was Daniel Maldini’s first start for Milan and the 19-year-old broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he headed in a cross from Pierre Kalulu and it was too powerful for Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep out.

Milan almost doubled its lead shortly afterward but Rafael Leão’s curled effort came off the post.

It appeared as if Spezia had snatched a point when Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali deflected in Verde’s effort but once again Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli’s substitutions paid off as Díaz — who had only been on the field for five minutes — steered in the winner after a great move by Alexis Saelemaekers.

