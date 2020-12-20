December 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  The GOAT? Lionel Messi Equals Pele's One-Club Goals Haul After Scoring against Valencia

The GOAT? Lionel Messi Equals Pele's One-Club Goals Haul After Scoring against Valencia

After scoring against Valencia, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has drawn level with Pele's one-club goals haul of 643 for Santos.

Omnisport 20 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
The GOAT? Lionel Messi Equals Pele's One-Club Goals Haul After Scoring against Valencia
Barcelona's Lionel Messi controls the ball on the edge of the penalty area during the Spanish La Liga match against Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday.
AP
The GOAT? Lionel Messi Equals Pele's One-Club Goals Haul After Scoring against Valencia
outlookindia.com
2020-12-20T09:25:33+05:30

Lionel Messi has equalled Pele's one-club goals haul after chalking up his 643rd for Barcelona against Valencia.  (More Football News)

Brazil great Pele, regarded by many as the best to ever play the game, scored 643 times in just 656 matches for Santos between 1956 and 1974.

While Pele's overall goals record for his entire career is disputed, he did net 643 goals in official competition for Santos.

Some believed Pele's haul to be a world record in top-level football, though statisticians are unable to confirm this with absolute certainty.

Nevertheless, this is unlikely to detract from Messi's accomplishment, as he drew level with Pele's remarkable total after scoring with a header in first-half stoppage time on Saturday.

Having initially seen a penalty saved by Jaume Domenech, Messi got his milestone goal when he met a cross from the left and nodded home from point-blank range.

Remarkably, his latest goal was also his 450th in LaLiga, making him the first player to reach that figure for a single club in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Messi has attracted criticism this term as his performances have not been at the level many might have expected them to be.

But his latest goal took him on to six from 13 LaLiga matches in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 33-year-old scored his first Barca goal on May 1, 2005 against Albacete in LaLiga when he was 17, at the time becoming the club's youngest ever goalscorer.

He has since gone on to become Barca's all-time leading scorer, as well as LaLiga's, and has won the Ballon d'Or a record six times.

But how much longer he will remain at Camp Nou remains a topic of much debate.

Messi attempted to force a transfer away from the Blaugrana in pre-season, adamant a get-out clause in his contract provided him with the opportunity to leave on a free transfer.

But then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu stood in his way, Messi ultimately backing down as he was unwilling to drag Barca through the courts.

Media speculation continues to link Messi with an end-of-season move to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, with his Barca contract expiring in June.

Recently, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as possible favourites to sign Messi, with Neymar having expressed a desire to play alongside his former Barca team-mate in 2021.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Parma 0-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo At The Double As Unbeaten Champions Impress In Serie A

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Lionel Messi Barcelona FC Barcelona La Liga Sports Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos