Thailand Masters Badminton: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Suffer First Round Exits

Saina Nehwal suffered a shock defeat to Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in first round of the Thailand Masters. Meanwhile Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma were also knocked out after suffering first-round defeats.

(Badminton News)

In a match spanning 47 minutes, Kjaersfeldt won the first game, followed by Saina. The Dane won the decider, putting an end to a closely fought encounter.

Verma lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 16-21 15-21 in a 39-minute men's singles match in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The story went on similar lines for the fifth seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21, in a match that lasted 48 minutes.

This was Srikanth's third consecutive first-round exit this season.

Meanwhile, Prannoy lost to Liew Daren 21-17 20-22 21-19.