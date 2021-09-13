Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Sports Terror Funding? Sports Ministry Asks BCCI To Take Action On Bihar Cricket Association

The Bihar Cricket Association hosted the Bihar Cricket League without the permission of the BCCI. There are serious questions on the financial transactions made in the BCL. | Photo: Outlook

The Bihar Cricket Association hosted the Bihar Cricket League in March this year without the BCCI's permission. The Home ministry has taken note of certain financial transactions made by the BCL to a person in Kashmir

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 10:06 pm

On allegation of dubious financial transactions in the Bihar Cricket League 2021, the sports ministry has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to "take necessary action" on Bihar Cricket Association which organised the T20 championship in March. (More Cricket News)

In a letter to BCCI dated August 27, 2021, signed by Shanta Sharma, Under Secretary to the Government of India, the sports ministry has asked the cricket Board to probe allegations of financial embezzlement in the BCL.

In a letter to Home minister Amit Shah in July, Aditya Verma, the secretary of the Cricket Association of Bihar, had alleged that a sum of Rs 90 lakh were transferred in nine days to Arshad Nizam Shawl, whose Facebook profile says he is the founder of advertising and marketing company.

The money was transferred from BCL's account in a private bank to Shawl, who is a Kashmiri and is alleged to have strong links with Pakistan, Verma said in his letter to the Home ministry.

"The question is if BCL was hosted to improve Bihar cricket, then why was such large sums of money sent to a person who the BCA president Rakesh Tiwary called a 'friend'?

"Shawl's profile is dubious and it won't be a surprise if the money sent to him has been used for anti-India purpose. He is also known to have links with bookies," said Verma.

Taking cognizance of Verma's letter, Home minister Amit Shah directed the sports ministry to write to BCCI and take necessary action. The Home minister's son Jay Shah is the secretary of BCCI.

Interestingly, the BCCI has not taken any action on Bihar Cricket Association for staging the BCL without any permission from the Board.

The BCA ignored at least two letters from the BCCI and went ahead with the tournament that was shown live on a private TV network to a global audience.

A senior BCCI functionary had even said the BCL matches and players were vulnerable to 'match fixing'. Nishant Dayal, whose company managed the BCL, has claimed that the tournament was 'clean'.

"Except for showing its red eye, the BCCI has done nothing. BCA president Tiwary has links with BJP and he is using the Home Minister's name to do whatever he wants. Even an FIR on corruption in Bihar cricket is gathering dust in a Patna police station," pointed out Verma.

In the past, the BCCI had never taken the sports ministry seriously saying it was a private and autonomous body. Now it's Home/sports ministry versus the cricket Board and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur is the sports minister. Thakur had been a BCCI president before.

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Giridhar Jha / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be the JD(U)’s undisputed leader, but the question of who is second-in-command appears to have triggered an intense power struggle in the party.

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

Outlook Web Desk / Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET. The issue garnered political mileage over the years following the suicide of 15 NEET aspirants till date.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

