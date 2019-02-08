Tennis Star Sania Mirza Confirms Her Biopic

After the success of biographical films like Mary Kom, Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and M S Dhoni, Bollywood will soon have one on tennis star Sania Mirza.

Mirza on Friday confirmed that a biopic on her life will be made into a film by Ronnie Screwvala. The 32-year-old said she has signed a contract for the biopic and the initial work has already begun.

"It's great. The talks have been going on for a while. The contract was signed. We are just looking forward to it," Sania said on the sidelines of an event.

Sania, the only Indian woman tennis player to win a Grand Slam title (in doubles), said the making of the biopic was in the initial stages.

"It's all going to be mutual understanding. I think that obviously, my input is important. Because it's my story. So, I will have to.

"We are literally in the very initial stages. So, we just announced it today. It will slowly get into the director, the writing, after that the casting. It's still a bit long way to go," she said when asked how she wished the film to come out and her inputs for the film.

In recent past, biopics have been made on the Indian sports stars like boxing great MC Mary Kom, cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, wrestlers Phogat sisters, athletics legend Milkha Singh, etc.

