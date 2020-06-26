Tennis Great Goran Ivanisevic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tennis great Goran Ivanisevic says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former Wimbledon champion coaches top-ranked Novak Djokovic and was at the recent Adria Tour exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia.
Djokovic and three other players have also tested positive for the virus after playing in the events. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki are the others.
Ivanisevic won the Wimbledon title in 2001. He says he twice tested negative for the virus over the past 10 days but has now tested positive.
Ivanisevic says “I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.”
View this post on Instagram
NaÅ¾alost, nakon dva negativna testa u posljednjih 10 dana, upravo sam saznao rezultate današnjeg, treÄeg testa i on je pozitivan na Covid-19. OsjeÄam se dobro i nemam nikakvih simptoma. Å½elim obavijestiti sve koji su bili u kontaktu sa mnom na Äinjenicu da sam Covid-pozitivan i zamoliti ih da poduzmu sve potrebne korake da zaštite sebe i svoje bliÅ¾nje. Ja nastavljam s ranije zapoÄetom samoizolacijom. Å½elim svim zaraÅ¾enima što skoriji oporavak.
The Croat says he has no symptoms but will self-isolate.
(AP)
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
BJP Signals Manipur Crisis Averted After NPP Rebels Meet Amit Shah
West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 31 To Curb Coronavirus
Salami Slicing Not Effective Anymore. Is China Prepared For Full-scale Combat?