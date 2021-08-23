Taliban Takeover Forces Afghanistan To Shift Home Series To Pakistan From Sri Lanka

August 23, 2021
The three-match series was supposed to start in Hambantota on September 3 but commercial flights have been suspended in Kabul

PTI 23 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:06 pm
The venues for the Afghanistan series in Pakistan will be announced later.
The ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been moved to Pakistan from Sri Lanka due to logistical issues. (More Cricket News)

The three-match series was supposed to start in Hambantota on September 3 but commercial flights have been suspended in Kabul following Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

ESPNcricinfo reported that it will remain a home series for Afghanistan.  

Also, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Sri Lanka due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The venues for the series in Pakistan are yet to be announced.

 All format Pakistan players including skipper Babar Azam are expected to be rested for the series as part of their workload management ahead of T20 World Cup.

