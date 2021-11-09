Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Tells Fans Indian Cricket Team Will Come Back Stronger After T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli thanked India fans for their support throughout the T20 World Cup. New Zealand knocked India out of the tournament after defeating Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Tells Fans Indian Cricket Team Will Come Back Stronger After T20 World Cup
India captain Virat Kohli, centre, leads his team out into the field after winning the T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Dubai, UAE on November 8. | AP

Virat Kohli Gets Emotional, Tells Fans Indian Cricket Team Will Come Back Stronger After T20 World Cup
2021-11-09T12:40:11+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 12:40 pm

Outgoing India T20 captain Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude to fans and thanked them for their support after the conclusion of the national team's campaign at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.  (More Cricket News) 

India started off the tournament with two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively. The team bounced back and won three consecutive matches in an attempt to make it to the last four. However, in the process, their destiny slipped from their hands to Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Ahead of the Afghanistan and New Zealand match on November 7, India had a healthier net run rate among the three sides. India's hopes were pinned on Afghanistan to beat New Zealand. But as it turned out to be, the Kiwis were way stronger than Afghanistan on the match day.

Subsequently, New Zealand knocked both India and Afghanistan out of the tournament and secured the last seat in the semifinals. 

Following the inconsequential match between India and Namibia, which the men in blue comprehensively won, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and opened that the team is "disappointed" but aims to "come back stronger". 

"Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind," Virat Kohli said. 

With India's T20 World Cup assignment done and dusted, the team is slated to play against New Zealand. The teams will compete in three T20Is and two Test matches between November 17 to December 7. 

