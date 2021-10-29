Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
T20 World Cup: Having Stable Base On Slow Wickets Is Important, Says David Warner

Australia batter David Warner roared back to his explosive best with a belligerent half-century against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Australia batters Steve Smith, left, and David Warner, right, during a T20 World Cup Super-12 match against Sri Lanka in Dubai, UAE on October 28. | AP

2021-10-29T14:23:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 2:23 pm

Australia opener David Warner stressed on the importance of having a "stable base" while batting on the slow wickets in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.  (More Cricket News)

Warner on Thursday roared back to form with a belligerent half-century. The 35-year-old was back to his explosive best with a sizzling 42-ball 65 in the seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka at Dubai on Thursday. 

He had dismissed the talk over his form as "quite funny" as he felt he had not played enough cricket after being sidelined by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

He reiterated the same on Thursday and revealed what worked for him and Aaron Finch against Sri Lanka.

"I think people who criticize me know exactly what I'm about. For us it was really important to have a nice stable base, and seeing Finchy play straight down the ground and that nice back cut, that's nice and still. It means you're watching the ball. It means your weight is going through the ball.

"It's the same process with myself. You've got to have a nice stable base on these wickets. When people take pace off the ball, you've got to wait for the ball. When there's pace on it, then you can sit on it," said the southpaw.

Warner had also practised on synthetic wickets going into the game.

"The curators have done an unbelievable job to have them up for 12 weeks now, but you need to sometimes go back to a little bit of basics and getting bat on ball and just doing your normal drills and get your feet dancing.

"I think that's helped, and that's something we'll keep continuing through this World Cup."

Warner said he never minds the criticism coming his way.

"Shutting the critics down? No, never. That's the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you've got to ride the lows and you've got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face, and never let it get to you," Warner said at the post-match press conference.

Warner scored 0 and 2 in the two IPL second phase matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad before he was dropped from the playing XI. He made 0 and 1 in the two T20 World Cup warm-up matches before scoring 14 in Australia's Super 12 opening match against South Africa. 

"Tonight, I had to obviously start fresh. Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That's all we're trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers," said Warner.

He said he did the "little things" right as he returned to form on time for Australia.

Talking about a particular shot -- a reverse-sweep off spinner Maheesh Theekshana -- which brought him the first of ten boundaries, Warner said, "I got criticised when I got out to Ashwin in the practice game playing the same shot.

"We know which bowlers are bowling what, we know where the fields are and we know how to try and apply pressure. If it comes off, it comes off."

"For me, it's a low-risk shot to go with the spin and because you've only got two (fielders) out to protect, you've got to back yourself. It's a shot that I favour."

David Warner Dubai Cricket Sports Australia national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team
