Friday, Nov 12, 2021
T20 World Cup Final: ICC Reveals Names Of Match Officials For New Vs Australia Showdown

India's Nitin Menon, who's officiating in his first men's World Cup, has been named as the TV umpire.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood reacts as umpire signals a six hit by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during their ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match in Dubai, UAE on November 11, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-11-12T18:53:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 6:53 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday appointed South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final between Australia and New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

Both New Zealand and Australia registered identical winning margins wins by five wickets with an over to spare against defeated England and Pakistan in their respective semi-finals. Sunday's final in Dubai, UAE will decide a new T20 world champion.

In the first semi-final, New Zealand chased down England's 166/4 with opener Daryl Mitchell hitting an unbeaten 72 off 47 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

In the second semis, Australia chased down Pakistan's 176/4 with middle-order batter Matthew Wade hitting an unbeaten 41 off 17 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Nitin Menon, the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will act as the TV umpire. Former Sri Lanka spinner, Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.

"Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Match Officials for the final:

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle
On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Nitin Menon
Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.

