Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
T20 World Cup: England Cricketers Consider Taking The Knee In Showpiece Event

The last time England cricket team took a knee was in August 2020 when they clashed with Ireland in a One-Day International.

England pacer Chris Jordan said they will discuss and if people feel strongly about it they will definitely do it. | The Telegraph

outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T11:46:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 11:46 am

England fast bowler Chris Jordan said his teammates are considering taking a knee before the start of their T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies, who have confirmed to repeat the anti-racism gesture on October 23. (More Cricket News)

The last time England players took a knee was in August 2020 when they clashed with Ireland in an ODI and their decision to stop doing it was criticised by West Indies great and anti-racism campaigner Michael Holding.

However, the England players did wear T-shirts sporting messages against any act of racism, religious intolerance, sexism and other anti-discrimination slogans during the Test series against New Zealand.

Jordan said they are considering taking a knee at this month's showpiece event. “We'll discuss it and if people feel strongly about, we’ll definitely do it. On the flipside, if we don't, then we won’t,” Jordan was quoted as saying by 'The Telegraph'.

West Indies T20 skipper Kieron Pollard confirmed his side plans to take the knee in every match, starting with the tournament opener against England. “From my knowledge at this present time, I think it's something that we're gonna continue because it's something that we strongly believe in, as a team,” Pollard said.

“Hopefully, we can just continue to show our support for something that I think is close to our hearts.” The gesture of taking a knee came into being following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota in May 2020. It triggered 'Black Lives Matter' protests around the world.

“Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things,” Pollard said. “So, I can't tell them what to do or expect anything because sometimes when you expect things from people you tend to get disappointed," he said when asked if he expects England to repeat the gesture.

“Sometimes you just have to look at the man in the mirror and if we think it is something that is very very important to us, we will do it. And if the opposition thinks that as well - it's up to them if they don’t.”

