Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Both India, New Zealand Hungry To Open Account', Says Tim Southee

Both India and New Zealand lost to Pakistan in their respective T20 World Cup Super 12 matches. With three wins, Pakistan have almost sealed their berth for the semifinals.

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Both India, New Zealand Hungry To Open Account', Says Tim Southee
New Zealand will be firing all cylinders when they face India in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday. | AP

Trending

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Both India, New Zealand Hungry To Open Account', Says Tim Southee
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T11:55:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:55 am

Fast bowler Tim Southee feels coming off losses in their respective tournament openers, both India and New Zealand would be desperate to outwit each other in what promises to be an exciting T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game between the two ‘very good sides’. (More Cricket News)

Both India and New Zealand were handed defeats by Pakistan in their tournament openers. While Virat Kohli’s men were drubbed by 10 wickets in their first Group 2 match, the Black Caps lost by five wickets.

And the Kiwi pacer said come Sunday, both the wounded sides would be eager to open their tally in the showpiece.

“They (India) are a quality side. They have shown that for many years and for them as well coming off a loss, they will be eager to win as well. So, it should be a great contest against two very good sides,” Southee said after a practice session on Friday.

“It’s always tight in the first game. We went far off against a quality Pakistan side but we need to look forward in such a short tournament. There are no easy games so it’s now about focus shifting towards India.”

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

ALSO READ: What India need to do to stop New Zealand? 

Southee, who claimed his 100th T20 wicket in the loss against Pakistan, said adapting to the conditions and wickets is the need of the hour. New Zealand will be playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the first time during the competition, while India lost at the same ground in their opener.

“We knew coming here is different to how we play in New Zealand. So, you have to adapt to those conditions, you also have to adapt to all three grounds as well. They offer different assistance for the seamers. We saw in Sharjah slower balls and back of the length worked. In Dubai, the wicket has little more pace in it and seems to be a better wicket,” he observed.

Asked about his 100 T20 wicket milestone, Southee said: “It’s nice when you play for a while and get a milestone. Not many people have done it so far with T20 not being around for too long. Not only T20, but all three formats. It's a challenge to juggle all three formats and to be able to do that for a long period of time is pretty satisfying.”

“Looking at ways to keep improving your game, adapt to different conditions, different formats is something I have looked to do over the years. Hopefully there is many more years to come,” he added.

Tags

PTI Tim Southee Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Dubai Cricket India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: ICC Asks ECB To Investigate Unruly Behaviour Of Ticket-Less Afghan Fans

PAK Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: ICC Asks ECB To Investigate Unruly Behaviour Of Ticket-Less Afghan Fans

La Liga: Sergi Barjuan Gets First And Possibly Only Chance To Lead Barcelona

Christian Eriksen Banned From Playing For Inter Milan This Ongoing Season

Hoffenheim End Hertha Berlin’s Short Bundesliga Winning Run

Ligue 1: Angel Di Maria Leads Paris Saint-Germain To 2-1 Comeback Win Over Lille

Rashid Khan Is Anytime Bowler, Says Mohammad Nabi After AFG Lose To PAK In T20 World Cup

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Overcomes Busanan Ongbamrungphan To Enter Semifinals

‘Had Faith In Asif Ali’, Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona Have Other Options Besides Xavi Hernandez, Claims Club President Joan Laporta

Barcelona Have Other Options Besides Xavi Hernandez, Claims Club President Joan Laporta

Indian Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash Qualify For FINA World Short Course Championships

Indian Swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash Qualify For FINA World Short Course Championships

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino Back For Brazil

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino Back For Brazil

Shardul Thakur Or Hardik Pandya? Who Plays For India In Must-win T20 World Cup Game Against New Zealand

Shardul Thakur Or Hardik Pandya? Who Plays For India In Must-win T20 World Cup Game Against New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Thakur Or Pandya? Who Will Play In India's Must-win Match

Thakur Or Pandya? Who Will Play In India's Must-win Match

Priya Nagi / With Pakistan winning three in three, India need to beat New Zealand to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive. Then, there's a selection headache...

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Intertwined with West Bengal’s craze over the Padma Hilsa is the history and future of human migration into and from the Ganges Delta.

Advertisement