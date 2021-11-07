Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Abu Dhabi’s Indian Chief Curator Mohan Singh Dies Ahead Of AFG-NZ Game

Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

The cause of Mohan Singh's death is yet to be confirmed and an detailed press statement from UAE cricket is expected soon. | Twitter

2021-11-07T18:11:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 6:11 pm

The chief curator of the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium, Mohan Singh, died hours before Sunday’s T20 World Cup 2021 game between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Sources in UAE Cricket confirmed the unfortunate development to PTI though the cause of his death remains unknown.

AFG vs NZ LIVE | NEWS 

A detailed statement is expected to be released soon. “It happened today and full details will be revealed when things are more clear. It is very unfortunate,” said a source. Mohan worked extensively with former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE in the early 2000s.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, was shocked after learning about Mohan’s demise. “He was a bright kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person. He hailed from Garhwal and also remember him as a family man.

“After he went to the UAE, he used to come visit every time he was in the country but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic,” Daljit said.

