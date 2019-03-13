﻿
He remained unbeaten on 96 off 58 balls and helped Maharashtra beat Railways to enter the final

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2019
Composite: BCCI Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2019-03-13T17:06:18+0530
Just days ahead of the start of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), an unheralded wicketkeeper-batsman hit five sixes in the last over during the Maharashtra-Railways match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday.

Nikhil Naik, who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2019 IPL auctions, remained unbeaten on 96 off 58 balls as Maharashtra post 178/5.

In the last over of the innings, Naik hit pacer Amit Mishra for five sixes, off the first three an last two deliveries.

Watch it here:

Railways were subsequently dismissed for 156 as Maharashtra enter the final with a 21-run win. They will play Karnataka in the final. Both Maharashtra and Karnataka remained unbeaten the Super League stage to top their respective groups – A and B – with 16 points each.

