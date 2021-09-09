Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament Cancelled

September 09, 2021
The tournament, which was also cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17

PTI 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 10:26 pm
BWF, which has had to cancel several tournaments due to COVID-19 complications and restrictions, however, did not specify the exact reason for calling off the tournament in India.
The Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament was on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation for the second year in a row. (More Badminton News)

The tournament, which was also cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17.

"Further to August's announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the Syed Modi India International 2021 is now cancelled," the apex body said in a statement.

BWF, which has had to cancel several tournaments due to COVID-19 complications and restrictions, however, did not specify the exact reason for calling off the tournament in India.

"Tournament organisers Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with local government authorities and the BWF.

"The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year including the culmination to the HSBC BWF World Tour," the statement read.

Last month, the governing body had cancelled the Korea Open (August 31- September 5), Macau Open (November 2 -7)and Taipei Open (September 7-12) due to "complications regarding the staging" of the event in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Open (September 21-26), Japan Open (September 28-October 3), Fuzhou China Open (November 9-14) and Hong Kong Open (November 16-21) were the other important events which were cancelled due to the global health crisis.

