Sweden Confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic International Comeback Ahead Of Euro 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up by Sweden for the World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Georgia, paving the way for him to play at Euro 2020 this year. (More Football News)

The Milan striker has not played for his country since retiring from international football after the Euro 2016 finals, but he recently held talks with Sweden coach Janne Andersson about a comeback.

That has now come to fruition, with Ibrahimovic posting a picture on Twitter of himself in a Sweden shirt, adding the caption: "The return of the God."

Nobody rates Ibrahimovic as highly as he rates himself, but the 39-year-old is Sweden's record scorer with 62 international goals and his form in Serie A this season has been remarkable, with 14 goals in as many games.

Providing he was serious about returning to duty for his country, his inclusion became a gift that Andersson could not resist.

Andersson said of the selection: "First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

"It is of course very interesting that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team."

Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals across all competitions this season, despite making just 19 starts and two substitute appearances for Milan.

He helped the Rossoneri lead the way in the Scudetto race until they were recently overtaken by city rivals Inter.

Acquired in December 2019 after a two-season stint in MLS with LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic has re-emerged late in his career as a player capable of sparking life in a team.

Milan were uplifted by his arrival and now Sweden could also reap the benefit of his involvement.

Whether Ibrahimovic is considering being a part of the Sweden squad through to the World Cup at the end of next year remains to be seen. He will be 41 years old by the time of that tournament in Qatar.

However, it appeared unlikely they would parachute him in just for the Euro 2020 finals, with Tuesday's announcement allowing him to become part of the unit before the tournament.

Andersson said: "We have to start by focusing 100 per cent on the first matches we have now. If there is one thing I think we have been good at so far, it is to take one match at a time, and then look further towards the next match."

