Sushil Kumar, Inspired by Mary Kom, Targets 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold In Grand Return To Wrestling

Sushil Kumar is making a last-ditch effort to win a gold medal at the Olympics. The only Indian wrestler to have won two individual wrestling medals -- a bronze at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 -- at the quadrennial Games, Sushil Kumar is "preparing hard" to qualify for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo between July 24 to August 9. And, Sushil is looking not beyond boxing queen Mary Kom for motivation.

Sushil is training to participate in the national trials expected to be held around middle of August. Wrestling Federation of India's Vinod Tomar confirmed that Sushil will enter the 74kg freestyle category as "he was still among the best in the country."

One of India's most decorated wrestler, Sushil's career often made headlines for the wrong reasons. His controversial court battle with Narsingh Yadav to win a place in the 2016 Rio Olympics left a bad taste in the mouth. Ultimately, Narsingh, suspended for doping, did not compete in Rio.

"The controversy was created. It was not necessary. Narsingh remains a dear brother. As far as doping is concerned, WADA's list is quite clear. I have nothing to say on this," said Sushil.

After he made an opening round exit in the 2018 Asian Games, Sushil's value as a prospective medallist for Tokyo considerably diminished. It was even endorsed by the Sports Authority of India when he was dropped from the government's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) in November 2018. TOPS funds India's top athletes for training and provides other facilities.

"It's my wish to win a gold medal at the OIympics. I have a silver and a bronze, why not try for a gold when I have the ability. This is the best way to serve my country," Sushil told Outlook.

Just back from a training stint in Russia, Sushil admitted his "performance went down" in Indonesia and his Russia coach Malikov Kamal, especially hired by the WFI, is preparing him for the Olympics. "Kamal coach is making me work hard. When you see me in action, you will see how good I am," said the 36-year-old.

Sushil is not part of the national camp at Sonepat. He is training with his team at the his traditional base at Chhatrasal Stadium. Should he win the 74kg trials, his first big competition will be the world championships in Kazakhstan from September 14-22.

National coach Jagminder Singh refused to comment on Sushil Kumar's return to competitive wrestling. "Please don't ask me about him. When I have not seen the wrestler for 18 months, how can I say how prepared he is," said Singh.

"I am actually looking beyond a world championship medal. I have been a world champion (in 2010, 66 kg category) but I want the Olympic gold and that's my only target," said the soft-spoken Sushil.

If Sushil makes it to Tokyo, he will be the 37-plus. Even if he doesn't win a medal, he will enter the record books for being the eldest India wrestler ever to take part in the Olympics. Madho Singh of Hoshiarpur was 35 years and 103 days when he took part in 78 kg category of the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Sushil is likely to have company in the Super 30-plus age group in Tokyo. Mary Kom, if she qualifies, will be 37-plus too and will be boxing for her second Olympic medal after the bronze in London 2012.

"Mary behen (sister) inspires me a lot. I keep talking to her. After having kids the way she has come back is just amazing," says Sushil, who added that the "good things" about Roger Federer were equally motivating.