Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia Picked In India Team For England T20s

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been recovering from an injury has also been named in the squad

Outlook Web Bureau 20 February 2021
Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
2021-02-20T21:22:12+05:30

Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia were named in India's 19-man squad for the five-match T20 series against England on Saturday. ( More Cricket News)

Yadav who has been consistent performer for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has finally managed to break into the team.

Kishan, who also plays Mumbai Indians, has been been in red hot form in white-ball cricket and has been rewarded. He will be second wicket-keeper in the side along with Risabh Pant. Kishan, on Saturday, blasted 94-Ball 173 for Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Haryana's Tewatia whose performance with the bat and ball for Rajasthan Royals impressed one and all has also made the cut after a memorable IPL in UAE.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Munish Pandey have been dropped while pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.  
The T20 series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 12.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

Outlook Web Bureau Suryakumar Yadav Ishan Kishan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahmedabad India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team England's Tour Of India Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports

