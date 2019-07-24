Surprised To Not See Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane In India's ODI Squad: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter on July 24 to state that he is surprised that the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill have not been selected in the ODI squad for West Indies tour.

Ganguly feels that selectors should select the same players for all formats, which helps in building momentum and confidence.

Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

In a tweet, Ganguly wrote, "Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it’s not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci."

ALSO READ: BCCI Formally Approves Indian Cricketers' Association

In another post, he said, "There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.."

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

Rahane has only been picked in the Test squad, meanwhile, Gill has not been included in any of the rosters.

The Men in Blue will tour West Indies for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.