September 18, 2020
Corona
Suresh Raina Calls On J-K DGP, Discusses Promotion Of Sports In UT

Suresh Raina said he would like to guide talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools, colleges and rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI 18 September 2020
Dilbag Singh and Suresh Raina
Courtesy: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-09-18T20:07:08+05:30

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday called on Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh here and discussed plans for encouraging the youth of the union territory in honing their sports skills, a police spokesman said. (More Cricket News)

“Famous (ex-) international cricketer Suresh Raina called on the Director General of Police, J-K, Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Srinagar today, and had a discussion about a series of plans of J-K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their sports skills,” the spokesman said.

He said at the very outset, the DGP thanked the former cricketer for visiting the PHQ and appreciated the commitment of the star player for volunteering his services in youth engagement programmes in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said the presence of the star cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir would help in connecting with the people, particularly the youth, thus channelising their energy in positive directions.

Raina said he wants to promote sports amongst the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Indian batsman said he would like to guide talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools, colleges and rural areas of J-K.

Raina had earlier, in a letter to the DGP, written for the promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying talented youngsters particularly underprivileged kids in the union territory.

