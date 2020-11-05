November 05, 2020
Corona
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Eliminator: Where to Get Cricket Live Streaming of SRH vs RCB

See live streaming of eliminator tie between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Hotstar. RCB have never won the IPL

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2020
Surisers Hyderabad have found a quality all-rounder in West Indian Jason Holder but AB de Villiers has been the joker in Royal Challengers Bangalore's pack in IPL 2020.
BCCI
outlookindia.com
2020-11-05T00:23:29+05:30

A tenacious Sunrisers Hyderabad will face a wobbly Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win game in Abu Dhabi on Friday.The losing side will exit Indian Premier League 2020 while the winners will play the victors of qualifier No. 1 (between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Thursday) for a place in the final in Dubai on November 10. SRH finished third in the league standings after a 10-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last league match. RCB finished level on points with SRH but ended fourth due to an inferior nett run-rate. However, run-rates will not matter at this stage of the tournament. While David Warner's SRH are suddenly looking pugnacious, Virat Kohli's RCB, who have never won the IPL title, have suffered a dip in form with four straight defeats, including one against Hyderabad. (FIXTURES & RESULTS | NEWS)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers. Charges apply.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star Sports have the global rights for TV and online. IPL fans can watch SRH vs RCB live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

RCB's sudden slump in form has made Virat Kohli a worried man. A team that started its campaign on a rousing note has suddenly looked scrappy and inconsistent and the four straight defeats are testimony. Kohli wanted his team to 'bat bravely in pockets' and that indicates that RCB have been over-dependent on himself and AB de Villiers. The middle order has been non-existent and if Kohli and De Villiers can't bat deep, RCB are in trouble.

SRH's turnaround from a horrible position has been scripted by Warner himself. The team's move to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as an opener has been a masterstroke. Saha replaced Jonny Bairstow and in every game the Bengal keeper-batsman has played, SRH have been off to great starts. Against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Saha and Warner were unbeaten against a quality bowling attack like Mumbai's.  

If Saha's insertion has helped the batting, Jason Holder has given SRH the much needed boost from an all-rounder's standpoint. Holder has taken 10 wickets in five matches and every wicket has been a partnership breaker. But it is Rashid Khan's presence that gives SRH a big edge. The Afghan loves the big occasions and the battles against the big boys. With 19 wickets from 14 matches with a stunning economy of 5.28, Rashid Khan will be a much feared man in the RCB camp.

