Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Time For David Warner To Shine

Preview

Punjab Kings can ill afford to lose points at this stage of IPL 2021. Their last-over defeat against Rajasthan Royals should serve them as a lesson and PBKS skipper KL Rahul will hope that his batsmen don't throw away wickets (and victory) from a winning position. Sunrisers Hyderabad, languishing at the bottom of the table with seven defeats in eight matches, have little chance of making the playoffs. SRH have suffered due to a lack of intent from their top batsmen and David Warner's poor form has been the biggest worry. The Aussie first lost his captaincy to Kane Williamson, and that did little to revive his batting form. But Warner enjoys playing against Punjab. He has an average of 52-plus and a strike-rate of 140 versus PBKS. Today will also be Warner's 150th IPL match and the 200th game for Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings will again bank on a fine opening stand from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo has put on five century-plus opening stands in IPL and ironically, PBKS have lost four of those occasions. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of SRH vs PBKS here.

