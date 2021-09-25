Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Live Updates & Score : Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Time For David Warner To Shine

Follow live cricket scores of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings here. SRH are at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table while PBKS are seventh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have very little hopes of making the IPL 2021 playoffs while Punjab Kings can still make it. Follow SRH vs PBKS live. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

2021-09-25T18:17:30+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 6:17 pm

  • Punjab Kings

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 6:27 PM

    Squads

    Here are the squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik.

    Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis.

  • 6:17 PM

    Preview

    Punjab Kings can ill afford to lose points at this stage of IPL 2021. Their last-over defeat against Rajasthan Royals should serve them as a lesson and PBKS skipper KL Rahul will hope that his batsmen don't throw away wickets (and victory) from a winning position. Sunrisers Hyderabad, languishing at the bottom of the table with seven defeats in eight matches, have little chance of making the playoffs. SRH have suffered due to a lack of intent from their top batsmen and David Warner's poor form has been the biggest worry. The Aussie first lost his captaincy to Kane Williamson, and that did little to revive his batting form. But Warner enjoys playing against Punjab. He has an average of 52-plus and a strike-rate of 140 versus PBKS. Today will also be Warner's 150th IPL match and the 200th game for Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings will again bank on a fine opening stand from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo has put on five century-plus opening stands in IPL and ironically, PBKS have lost four of those occasions. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of SRH vs PBKS here.

    Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

Jayanta Oinam KL Rahul Kane Williamson Sharjah UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score Sports
