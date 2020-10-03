SunRisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner Likely To Ditch Big Bash League, Says His Manager

October 03, 2020
Corona
David Warner, who is currently leading SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020, may well skip the next edition of the Big Bash League in Australia. Here's why

PTI 03 October 2020
Currently leading SunRisers Hyderabad's campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL), prolific Australian opener David Warner could skip the Big Bash League 2020 due to bio-bubble fatigue. (More Cricket News)

"It's not to do with the money, it's to do with whether he wants to do it," Warner's manager James Erskine was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"I haven't discussed it with him but I would think he's more than likely to spend time with his family than in the BBL. The fact we haven't had the conversation probably tells me he won't," Erskine added.

In July, Warner had said he might have to "rethink" his future in international cricket in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition of the BBL is set to take place from December to February next year.

Australia's international players are likely to get a two-three week window to feature in the BBL after their home series against India.

Warner, who made a successful return to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for ball tampering, has three daughters with wife Candice.

Restrictions imposed in view of the global pandemic means many players have to travel without family to fulfil stringent quarantine conditions.

The 33-year-old had said staying away from family will not be an easy task.

