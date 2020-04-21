Sunil Gavaskar Comes Up With Possible Solutions To World T20, IPL And Asia Cup Scheduling Problems

Sunil Gavaskar says India can swap the T20 World Cup with Australia and host it this year instead of the scheduled 2021 edition, provided the COVID-19 curve flattens in the country.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
Global sporting activities have come to a halt due the COVID-19 pandemic, jeopardising events like the 2020 T20 World Cup, scheduled in Australia from October 18-November 15. India are supposed to host the next edition in 2021.
"As we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till September 30. The tournament starts mid-October so it is looking difficult at the moment," Gavaskar told India Today.
Exclusive: World T20 On Schedule, Says ICC; Little Window For IPL
"Next year the T20 World Cup is in India. If India and Australia come to an agreement and the COVID-19 curve in India flattens out, they can swap. It can be held in India this October-November and next year in Australia around the same time."
The IPL too has been indefinitely postponed but there is a possibility of it being held in September.
"If it (T20 WC swap) happens that way, IPL is just held prior to T20 World Cup so there is enough practice for the players. Then you can have T20 World Cup in November and Asia Cup in December in UAE. December is a much better time to host a tournament in the UAE," said the 70-year-old.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Draws Flak For Old Tweet On Arab Women, Hits Delete
Yogi Adityanath's Handling Of COVID-19 Crisis Is Changing Public Perception Of Politics
'He Didn't Deserve This End': Chennai Doctor, Who Died Of Coronavirus, Buried Amid Attacks
China Slams India's New FDI Norms, Says They 'Violate Principles Of Free Trade, Liberalisation'
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Unhappy' Donald Trump Wants To Send Team Of Experts Inside China For COVID-19 Probe
Is Rahul Gandhi Back In Command Of The Congress Amid Coronavirus Crisis?
Opening Restaurants, Allowing Bus Travel Violation Of Lockdown Rules, MHA Tells Kerala Govt