August 19, 2020
Corona
Sumit Nagal Through To Prague Open Quarters, Likely To Meet Stan Wawrinka Next

Sumit Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-final of Challenger Quarters

PTI 19 August 2020
Sumit Nagal
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-08-19T20:33:20+05:30

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Jiri Lehecka. (More Tennis News)

Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second-round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany's Oscar Otte in his second-round contest.

Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji.

