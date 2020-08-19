Sumit Nagal Through To Prague Open Quarters, Likely To Meet Stan Wawrinka Next

India's top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Jiri Lehecka. (More Tennis News)
Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second-round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.
Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany's Oscar Otte in his second-round contest.
Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Barcelona Sack Quique Setien As Coach After Champions League Humiliation
Dear Makers Of 'Gunjan Saxena', You Cannot Peddle Lies In The Name Of Creative Freedom
India Vs Pakistan: PAK PM Imran Khan Fears 'Terrible Atmosphere' As He Talks About Bilateral Cricket Series