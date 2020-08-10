Stranded Since March In India, Mohun Bagan Striker Baba Diawara Finally Returns Home

Stranded in India since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mohun Bagan's Senegalese striker Baba Diawara finally returned home on Sunday.

Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal this season for Mohan Bagan.

The 32-year-old and his family left for Dakar via Dubai, the club said in a statement.

"Besides the travel arrangements, the club also organised their Covid-19 test which is mandatory for travelling," it said.

Diawara said, "I am really grateful to the club for looking after me and my family during this tough time. I thank the entire management especially the bosses for overseeing my stay as well as arranging my travel."

The former Sevilla striker's 10th goal of the season had helped Mohun Bagan beat former champions Aizawl and seal their second I-League title with four rounds to spare.

The Mariners last week had arranged for Daneil Cyrus' return to Trinidad & Tobago.