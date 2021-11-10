Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner

Andy Murray saved a set point before closing it out on his third match point in the Stockholm Open.

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner
The three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray cruised through the first set but was nearly pushed to a decider by the 354th-ranked Viktor Durasovic. | File Photo

Trending

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beat Viktor Durasovic, Sets Up Match Vs Jannik Sinner
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T10:43:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:43 am

British tennis star Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open. (More Tennis News)  

The three-time Grand Slam champion cruised through the first set but was nearly pushed to a decider by the 354th-ranked Durasovic.

The 34-year-old Briton, who blew seven match points in a loss to Dominik Koepfer in the Paris Masters last week, saved a set point before closing it out on his third match point.

“He hits the ball huge from the back of the court,” Murray said of the 24-year-old Norwegian.

“He will keep moving up the rankings if he's playing like that. I was happy to get through in the end because he was playing very well at the end of the match.”

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The 10th-ranked Sinner, chasing his fifth title this year, awaits on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Italian just missed qualifying for the ATP Finals.

“He's had a fantastic year,” Murray said.

“He loves playing indoors on hard court, so it will be a big test for me.”

Fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz defeated Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4 and will next face doubles partner Tommy Paul. Fritz beat his fellow American two weeks ago on his run to the final in St. Petersburg.

Spaniard Pedro Martinez will face eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe in the second round after beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Botic van de Zandschulp, a Dutch player who reached the semifinals in St. Petersburg, beat Nino Serdarusic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), and next faces seventh-seeded Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Arthur Rinderknech advanced when sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik retired with an apparent injury. The Frenchman was ahead 6-1, 2-0. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Andy Murray Stockholm Other Sports Tennis ATP Finals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu

Linz Tennis Open: Emma Raducanu Goes Down Against Qualifier Wang Xinyu

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Awarded MBE For Fighting Child Poverty

England Tour Of Pakistan 2022: Two More Games Added To Five-match T20 International Series

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: Getting To Final Would Be Hell Of Achievement, Says Eoin Morgan

ISSF Presidents Cup: Manu Bhaker Wins 2nd Gold, Rahi Sarnobat Pockets Women’s 25m Pistol Silver

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bengal Stun Karnataka To Storm Into Quarterfinals; Mumbai Ousted

Live Streaming Of England Vs New Zealand: Where To See T20 World Cup Semi-final Match Live

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tamil Nadu Beat Overpower Punjab By 7 Wickets To Top Group A

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Deepak Hooda’s 75 Powers Rajasthan Beat Haryana To Qualify For Knockouts

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Deepak Hooda’s 75 Powers Rajasthan Beat Haryana To Qualify For Knockouts

Women’s Boxing World Championships Set To Be Postponed Due To Covid-19 Pandemic In Turkey

Women’s Boxing World Championships Set To Be Postponed Due To Covid-19 Pandemic In Turkey

Groupism In Dressing Room Made Virat Kohli Bitter, IPL Hurt India In T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed

Groupism In Dressing Room Made Virat Kohli Bitter, IPL Hurt India In T20 World Cup: Mushtaq Ahmed

Rookie Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Breaks Into India A Squad For South Africa Tour

Rookie Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Umran Malik Breaks Into India A Squad For South Africa Tour

Read More from Outlook

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

India To Hold NSA Meet On Afghanistan; China, Pakistan Opt Out

Seema Guha / Meeting of National Security Advisors on Afghanistan is due to take place on today in New Delhi, China and Pakistan have opted out of it. Whereas, many central Asian countries are expected.

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Malala Yousafzai Gets Married In Birmingham To Aseer Malik, Manager For Pakistan Cricket Board

Outlook Web Desk / Nobel peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai got married to Aseer Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket board, she announced on twitter.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit To Lead, Rahul Vice-captain, Virat Rested

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up, Army Need Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Outlook Web Desk / The Centre said that the Army needs to be ready for any exigency and cannot be caught napping like it happened in 1962.

Advertisement