﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  'Steve Smith Has 9 Ashes Hundreds. Virat Kohli? Zero' Blissfully Unaware Fan Compares And Gets Trolled

'Steve Smith Has 9 Ashes Hundreds. Virat Kohli? Zero' Blissfully Unaware Fan Compares And Gets Trolled

After Steve Smith's 144 in the first Ashes Test between England and Australia, comparisons between him and India skipper Virat Kohli have started to make the rounds on social media

IANS 03 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Steve Smith Has 9 Ashes Hundreds. Virat Kohli? Zero' Blissfully Unaware Fan Compares And Gets Trolled
Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are the leading batsmen of their times.
Composite: AP Photos
'Steve Smith Has 9 Ashes Hundreds. Virat Kohli? Zero' Blissfully Unaware Fan Compares And Gets Trolled
outlookindia.com
2019-08-03T16:12:36+0530

When it comes to cricket and especially the Ashes, the fans are on their feet, making comparisons to judge who is better than whom. With the 2019 Ashes' first Test currently underway here, the scenario is the same. (1st TEST DAY 3 LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

And with former Australia skipper Steven Smith's valiant ton denying the hosts an easy outing, cricket lovers have once again started to do what they are known for.

Also Read: Can Kohli Be The Smith Of India When It Matters The Most, Ask Fans

After Smith's 144, comparisons between him and India skipper Virat Kohli have started to make the rounds on social media.

Making a comeback in Tests after a year-long ban for his involvement in ball-tampering, Smith single-handedly dragged the visitors out of a hole, helping his team to a decent first innings total even as the other Aussie batsmen found the going tough.

Australia were reeling at 122/8 at one stage before Smith's gritty knock took them to 284 on Day One.

Smith's 24th Test century came in just 118 innings, five fewer than what Kohli took to reach the milestone, Soon after, a fan tweeted: "Steve Smith has 9 Ashes hundreds. Virat Kohli? Zero."

However, the fan seemed to be blissfully unaware that Kohli cannot participate in the Ashes series as the coveted rubber is only played between two nations -- England and Australia.

Meanwhile, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham too took a humorous jibe at Kohli on Saturday by dragging the India captain into the Ashes banter.

After England opener Rory Burns hit an unbeaten 125 on Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes Test, Neesham tweeted: "Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career."

Kohli is leading the Indian national cricket team against the West Indies.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Virat Kohli Steven Smith Ashes India Vs West Indies India's tour of West Indies 2019 West Indies national cricket team England national cricket team Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Sports
Next Story : Mystery Deepens In Unnao Car Crash Case: Why Was Truck Number Plate Blackened?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters