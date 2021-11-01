St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic defeated Taylor Fritz of the US 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 to clinch the St. Petersburg Open final at the centre court on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

This is the second title for the 33-year-old Cilic. He previously won in 2011.

It was his fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow, where he lost the final last week.

The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46), and Juan Martin del Potro (22).

Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, saw Cilic save a breakpoint in the final set with a daring drop shot.

Cilic took advantage of Fritz's double-fault on breakpoint at 4-4 to serve for the match, winning with a forehand volley.