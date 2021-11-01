Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title

The victory marks Marin Cilic's fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow.

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title
Croatia's Marin Cilic, right, and Taylor Fritz of the United States pose after the St. Petersburg Open final match at St.Petersburg, Russia on October 31. | AP

Trending

St. Petersburg Open: Marin Cilic Beats Taylor Fritz To Win Second Title
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T11:38:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 11:38 am

Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic defeated Taylor Fritz of the US 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 to clinch the St. Petersburg Open final at the centre court on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

This is the second title for the 33-year-old Cilic. He previously won in 2011.

It was his fourth title in Russia after two wins in 2014 and 2015 in Moscow, where he lost the final last week.

The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46), and Juan Martin del Potro (22).

Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, saw Cilic save a breakpoint in the final set with a daring drop shot.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Cilic took advantage of Fritz's double-fault on breakpoint at 4-4 to serve for the match, winning with a forehand volley.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Marin Cilic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Andy Murray Russia Other Sports Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao Console Álex Remiro After Basque Derby

La Liga: Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao Console Álex Remiro After Basque Derby

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Benefitted From Mitchell Santer's Spell, Says Ish Sodhi

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

Can India Make T20 World Cup Semifinals? Qualification Scenarios And What Virat Kohli's Team Have To Do

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement