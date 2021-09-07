Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Where To See Live Action

Sri Lanka started the three-match ODI cricket series against visiting South Africa with a 14-run win, then lost the plot in the rain-affected second match, losing by 67 runs while chasing a revised target. Now the teams meet in the winners-take-all series decider today (September 7). (More Cricket News)

Here's all you need to know about the match

Powered by Avishka Fernando's 115-ball 118, Sri Lanka set a 301 run target for South Africa in the first match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 2. Then restricted the Proteas to 286/6 despite Aiden Markram's 90-ball 96 for their first win in seven matches.

But Sri Lanka failed miserably in the second match at the same venue. After a delayed start to the match due to rain, South Africa posted 283/6 in 47 overs with Janneman Malan scoring a ton (121 off 135). The target was revised mid-way during the chase but Sri Lanka could manage only 197.

Head-to-head

This will be their 80th ODI meeting. South Africa lead the head-to-head record 45-32 with one tied and one no result.

The Proteas also lead the series head-to-head record 7-2, and one draw. Sri Lanka last won a series 4-1 at home in 2013. They have since lost four series.

Match and telecast details

Match: 3rd ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa

Date: September 7 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Elsewhere…

Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, Dialog TV, Peo TV, SLC YouTube, SLCB; Bangladesh: T Sports; England: Sky Sports; Canada: Willow TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV Sports; South Africa: SuperSport; USA: Willow TV

Playing XIs in the last match

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Nuwan Pradeep.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj(c), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Kyle Verreynne, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams.

