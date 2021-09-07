Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Need 204 Runs To Take Series

Despite the debacle in the rain-marred second ODI, Sri Lanka are eyeing their first series win against South Africa in more than eight years. They last won a bilateral series, 4-1, at home in 2013. South Africa, under new captain Keshav Maharaj, will look to continue their dominant run against Sri Lanka. They lead the head-to-head record 45-32 in the 80 previous meetings. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the third and final SL vs SA ODI match here:

6:05 PM IST: Innings Break

South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 203/9.

2:09 PM IST: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

2:05 PM IST: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

