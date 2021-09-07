September 07, 2021
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Need 204 Runs To Take Series

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Proteas Need 204 Runs To Take Series

Follow live updates and cricket scores of the third and final ODI match between Sri Lanka and South Africa

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:07 pm
Captains Keshav Maharaj of South Africa, left, and Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka, right, at the toss.
Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket
2021-09-07T18:07:07+05:30

Despite the debacle in the rain-marred second ODI, Sri Lanka are eyeing their first series win against South Africa in more than eight years. They last won a bilateral series, 4-1, at home in 2013. South Africa, under new captain Keshav Maharaj, will look to continue their dominant run against Sri Lanka. They lead the head-to-head record 45-32 in the 80 previous meetings. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the third and final SL vs SA ODI match here:

Live Scorecard | Cricket News

6:05 PM IST: Innings Break

South Africa restrict Sri Lanka to 203/9.

2:09 PM IST: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamindu Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

2:05 PM IST: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first.

