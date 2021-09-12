Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Sports Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, left, and South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi, right, during their first T20I cricket match in Colombo, September 10, 2021. | Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket

Check match and telecast details of the first T20 International match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Proteas lead the three-match series 1-0.

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 6:06 pm

After the high of winning the ODI series, Sri Lanka fell flat in the T20 International opener against visiting South Africa on Friday, losing the match by 28 runs. Now the series is on the line.

SCORECARD | MATCH BLOGNEWS 

Dinesh Chandimal tried to hold the innings together as Sri Lanka chase a 164-run target, but the veteran batsman was effectively left stranded, unbeaten on 66 off 54. The hosts could manage only 135/6.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan cricket board (SLC) has announced the squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, where they will go through the rigours of 'qualifiers'.

South Africa have already announced their squad for the mega-event. And a win tonight would be their third successive T20I series won, a good way to prepare themselves ahead of the mega-event.

Head-to-head

South Africa lead the head-to-head record 9-5. Proteas have won the last four matches against Sri Lanka. In fact, South Africa have won seven of their last eight matches overall.

In the last series between the two sides in 2019, South Africa blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 (three matches) at home.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20 International between Sri Lanka and South Africa
Date: September 12 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 7:00 PM local
Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV (Subscription required)

Likely XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Minod Bhanuka, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder.

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former CM, Anandiben Patel.

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why His Appointment Is Likely To Only Have Symbolic Value

J&K: Who Is Geelani’s Successor Masarat Alam Bhat And Why His Appointment Is Likely To Only Have Symbolic Value

Naseer Ganai / Masarat Alam Bhat (51) is seen as pro-Pakistan. He has been under preventive detention for 11 years. In a statement issued to the media, the Hurriyat Conference said the people of Jammu and Kashmir look up to his leadership with great expectations.

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Ford's India Exit Does Not Indicate Poor Auto Demand In The Country: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / Ford recently announced shutting down of two of its plants in Chennai and Sanand. The decision is primarily driven by difficult market conditions and huge losses incurred by the company.

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

TMC Lambasts BJP For Using Purported Image Of Kolkata Flyover To Project UP’s Progress

Outlook Web Desk / The advertisement titled 'Transforming Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath' showed an image of a flyover painted in blue-and-white colours synonymous with the TMC government.

