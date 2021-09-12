Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd T20: Where To See Live Action

After the high of winning the ODI series, Sri Lanka fell flat in the T20 International opener against visiting South Africa on Friday, losing the match by 28 runs. Now the series is on the line.

SCORECARD | MATCH BLOG | NEWS

Dinesh Chandimal tried to hold the innings together as Sri Lanka chase a 164-run target, but the veteran batsman was effectively left stranded, unbeaten on 66 off 54. The hosts could manage only 135/6.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan cricket board (SLC) has announced the squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, where they will go through the rigours of 'qualifiers'.

South Africa have already announced their squad for the mega-event. And a win tonight would be their third successive T20I series won, a good way to prepare themselves ahead of the mega-event.

Head-to-head

South Africa lead the head-to-head record 9-5. Proteas have won the last four matches against Sri Lanka. In fact, South Africa have won seven of their last eight matches overall.

In the last series between the two sides in 2019, South Africa blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 (three matches) at home.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20 International between Sri Lanka and South Africa

Date: September 12 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 7:00 PM local

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV (Subscription required)

Likely XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Minod Bhanuka, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder.