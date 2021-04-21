Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The First Test Match – Likely XIs

Hosts Sri Lanka and visitors Bangladesh will be looking for wins so as to move up the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings when they face each other at the Pallekele Stadium in the first Test match on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka are placed eighth with 20 percentage of points, Bangladesh are yet to open their account and are ninth.

Bangladesh have all the incentives. If they win the series 2-0, the visitors leapfrog Sri Lanka to eighth. Even if Bangladesh win 1-0 and second Test match is tied then also they would move up Lanka.

For Sri Lanka a 2-0 will help them jump to the sixth place alongside West Indies.

Sri Lanka has won 16 of its 20 cricket tests against Bangladesh and lost only once — at Colombo in 2017 — although three of the last eight matches have ended in a draw.

Hosts Sri Lanka have lost five consecutive matches to slide down the standings.

However, the hosts ended their losing streak when they managed to drew both Tests against West Indies in Antigua.

Match details

Match: 1st Test between Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

Date: April 21 to 25

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Time: 10 AM IST:

Telecast and Live Streaming: In India match can be seen at Sony Sports Network ( Sony Six) from 9:45am onwards, in Sri Lanka on board’s youtube channel and in Bangladesh on T-sport.

Likely XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara



Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque (c), Saif Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto





Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal.



Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Taskin Ahmed, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom





