May 03, 2021
Poshan
SL Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By 209 Runs

Catch Day 5 highlights and cricket scores of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2021
Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis, left, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on May 2, 2021.
AP Photo/Sameera Peiris
2021-05-03T11:42:05+05:30

Sri Lanka won their first Test in more than a year after humbling Bangladesh in the second and final match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. After four engrossing days in 'moody' Pallekele, Sri Lanka needed five wickets to beat the visitors and take the series 1-0. Bangladesh, still needing 260 runs for an improbable win, started Day 5 on 177/5 with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan on 14 and four respectively. But they lost the remaining wickets for 50 runs as Praveen Jayawickrama (5/86) beating Ramesh Mendis (4/103) to a five-wicket haul. Dhananjaya de Silva got a wicket. The first match ended in a high-scoring draw. The last time Sri Lanka won a Test match was in January 2020, a 10-wicket victory against Zimbabwe at Harare. Since then, they have lost four, and drawn four. For Bangladesh, this is their third defeat in five matches. Jayawickrama, who also took 6/92 in Bangladesh's first innings, won the man of the match award. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne took the player of the series trophy for his batting display. He scored 244 in the first Test, and followed it up with 118  and 66 in the second match. Catch highlights and cricket scores of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pallekele:

11:09 AM IST: Result! A big win for Sri Lanka. Praveen Jayawickrama fittingly took the last wicket, that of Abu Jayed to complete a fifer and hand Sri Lanka a 209-run win. The hosts take the two-match series 1-0.

