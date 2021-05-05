May 05, 2021
Poshan
Sri Lanka To Tour Bangladesh For Three ODIs Beginning May 23

Sri Lanka will be the second foreign team to tour Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic

PTI 05 May 2021
All the ODIs will be played at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a short three-match ODI series beginning May 23, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The team, which departs for Dhaka on May 16, will play an intra-squad practice game on May 21 after a short quarantine.

The ODIs -- all day/night games -- will be played at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur on May 23, 25 and 28, according to a release from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka will be the second foreign team to tour Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Indies had toured Bangladesh in January-February for a two-Test and three-match ODI series in Dhaka and Chattogram.







