Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Junior Athletics Championships: Taranjeet Kaur, Komal Chandrakant Jagdale Secure Double Crowns

Having emerged the fastest woman of the meet on Tuesday, Kaur added the women's 200m gold with another personal best time of 23.57 seconds.

Junior Athletics Championships: Taranjeet Kaur, Komal Chandrakant Jagdale Secure Double Crowns
Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, who finished on top of the podium during the National Open earlier this month, failed to win gold. | File Photo

Trending

Junior Athletics Championships: Taranjeet Kaur, Komal Chandrakant Jagdale Secure Double Crowns
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T00:51:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 12:51 am

Sprinter Taranjeet Kaur of Delhi and distance runner Komal Chandrakant Jagdale of Maharashtra completed double crowns on the final day of the inaugural National U-23 Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Having emerged the fastest woman of the meet on Tuesday, Kaur added the women's 200m gold with another personal best time of 23.57 seconds to confirm her growing stature among Indian sprinters.

AT Daneshwari clocked her maiden sub-24 second in winning 200m silver behind the Delhi teenager. Jagdale, winner of the 5000m on the opening day, brought the curtains down on the meet with a facile victory in the 3000m steeplechase in 9:51.76.

In the morning, there was surprise in store as Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, who had finished on top of podium during the National Open earlier this month, failed to win gold.

He had just one legal jump of 16.03m on his third attempt and that was good enough for a silver medal. State-mate Gailey Venister Devasahayam won gold with a personal best jump of 16.20m.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Jeswin Aldrin made it three out of four gold medals in the horizonal jumps for Tamil Nadu to add to the women's long jump yellow metal won by Sherin Abdul Gaffoor on Tuesday. Kerala's Sandra Babu claimed the women's triple jump title and Maharashtra's Sharvari Parulekar won the silver to deny Tamil Nadu the chance of sweeping all four gold.

Delhi's middle-distance runner KM Chanda won her battle with KM Deeksha in the 800m after watching her Madhya Pradesh rival steal a march on the final lap of the 1500m a couple of days ago.

It was some consolation for Delhi that conducted the meet at short notice after Tamil Nadu declared that it would be unable to host the competition.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Other Sports Athletics Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Fearless RCB Got The Rewards: Virat Kohli After Big IPL 2021 Win Against RR

Fearless RCB Got The Rewards: Virat Kohli After Big IPL 2021 Win Against RR

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Survive Bengaluru FC Shootout To Enter Maiden Final

IPL 2021, RR Vs RCB: Clinical Royal Challengers Bangalore Thrash Rajasthan Royals

World Chess Championship: India Beat France 3-1 In Final Preliminary Round Game

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Give It Their All To Emerge Victorious And 'Repeat History'

Pele To Leave Hospital After Colon Operation: Reveals Daughter

Archery World Cup Final: Focus On Star India Couple, Deepika Kumari And Atanu Das - Check Draws

India Leg Of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay In January

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Sports

Barcelona's Salary Cap Slashed Significantly - Check Details

Barcelona's Salary Cap Slashed Significantly - Check Details

Kuldeep Yadav Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Kuldeep Yadav Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Rohit Sharma Should Be India's Captain For Next Two T20 World Cups: Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma Should Be India's Captain For Next Two T20 World Cups: Sunil Gavaskar

Inzamam-Ul-Haq Denies Reports That He Suffered Heart Attack, Says Doctor Visit Was 'A Routine Check-up'

Inzamam-Ul-Haq Denies Reports That He Suffered Heart Attack, Says Doctor Visit Was 'A Routine Check-up'

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik joined TMC.

IPL 2021: RCB Hammer RR, Boost Top-two Prospects

IPL 2021: RCB Hammer RR, Boost Top-two Prospects

Royal Challengers Bangalore dished out a clinical display to record a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Ashwani Sharma / All police stations of Himachal Pradesh have started recording the data of all the suicides from January 1, 2021.The highest number of suicides,136, happened in the biggest district Kangra.

Advertisement