﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Sprinter Dutee Chand Feels Kangana Ranaut Will Be Perfect Fit For Her Biopic

Sprinter Dutee Chand Feels Kangana Ranaut Will Be Perfect Fit For Her Biopic

Dutee Chand revealed that she feels Kangana Ranaut is a good actress and will be perfect to play the lead role in her biopic.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
Sprinter Dutee Chand Feels Kangana Ranaut Will Be Perfect Fit For Her Biopic
Recently, Dutee also became the first athlete in India to reveal that she is in a same-sex relationship.
Twitter
Sprinter Dutee Chand Feels Kangana Ranaut Will Be Perfect Fit For Her Biopic
outlookindia.com
2019-06-23T17:32:11+0530

Trailblazer Dutee Chand is all set to see her life portrayed on the silver screen. According to reports, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have approached the sprinter for her biopic. Also, according to the athlete, Kangana Ranaut is her preferred choice.

According to TOI, Dutee feels that she has gone through a lot of struggles and difficulties in her life, and she has overcome such hurdles. She said, "I have got requests from so many filmmakers who are keen to make my biopic, but I haven’t given the nod yet. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out to me for the rights. I’ve even been approached for documentaries. With the number of requests coming my way, lagta hai meri story bahut hit hogi.”

ALSO READ: FIH Women's Hockey Series Finals: India Edge Past Japan In Summit Clash

She also feels that Kangana will be the perfect fit for the lead role, as she likes her as an actress. She said that she has seen Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (based on Milkha Singh, and Mary Kom. She opined that Priyanka Chopra did a very good job in the latter.

On finding out that Chand wants her act in the biopic, Kangana quipped, "That’s very kind of Duteeji. She is the epitome of courage and strength and she has not only set a benchmark in her professional life, but the kind of courage she has displayed in her personal life is also commendable. I am humbled that she feels I am worthy of playing her."

Recently, Dutee also became the first athlete in India to reveal that she is in a same-sex relationship.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dutee Chand Other Sports Athletics Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios For All Teams
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters