Sports Ministry, IOA Set To Challenge Delhi High Court Order In SC

The Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday said they have decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge a Delhi High Court order which prohibits the ministry from taking any decision on grant of recognition to national federations. (More Sports News)

The matter pertains to a petition filed in 2010 by advocate Rahul Mehra seeking directions to the Centre to ensure that the IOA and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) perform their duties well.

In February this year, the Delhi HC barred the ministry from taking any decision on NSFs without consulting the court. As a result, the ministry had to withdraw recognition granted to 57 NSFs, hampering their administration of various sports.

"We are filing a Special Leave Petition in a day or two. We are challenging the Delhi HC order (which has told ministry) not to take any decision relating to sports federations without informing it," a sports ministry source told PTI.

IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary Rajeev Mehta also sent out a short joint statement, saying that the body will approach the apex court as it is a party to the case.

"We (IOA) are planning to soon approach Hon'ble Supreme Court in relation to Rahul Mehra case," the statement read.

On August 7, the ministry had requested the HC to modify the order and allow at least the grant of recognition to the NSFs but the court rejected that plea and asked for a National Sports Code compliance report.

The Ministry then sent across a questionnaire to the NSFs seeking the age and tenure details of their office-bearers. A total of 56 NSFs responded and the matter was to come up in the HC on August 21.

However, it has since been pushed to September 18.