Sports Ministry De-Recognises Paralympic Committee Of India For Sports Code Violation

The Sports Ministry has de-recognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), citing violation of the National Sports Code in the body's decision to sack President Rao Inderjit Singh.

In the suspension order issued on Monday, the Ministry wrote that the PCI has been penalised for misgovernance.

The Ministry had received a complaint from Singh, who was removed by a majority vote, and it found the federation's response to it unsatisfactory. The PCI had changed its byelaws to bar public servants from it during a May 4 Annual General Meeting. Singh is Minister of State (Planning) in the union government.

"Explanation had been sought from PCI vice Ministry's notices dated 11-7-2019 and 29-8-2019 on the complaint. The explanation furnished by PCI was found unsatisfactory," said the Ministry in the letter.

Also, the PCI's AGM in May and the SGM, on January 25 and February 25, were deemed invalid, contributing to the suspension.

"Bye-laws of PCI have been amended without bringing the same to the consideration of District Registrar of Societies, in violation of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act 1960 and Rules 1961," said the Ministry.

"In view of foregoing, the Government is of the view that PCI has failed to follow the good governance practices as it has also violated the National Sports of Code India, 2011 and its own constitution in removing its elected president.

"The Government hereby suspends the recognition of PCI with immediate effect till further orders. PCI is directed to comply with the Sports Code and ensure good governance practices in its internal functioning," it added.

The PCI had also been suspended in 2015 over governance issues and re-recognised in 2016.