Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Fit India Walkathon On International Women's Day

To commemorate the International Women's Day, the Fit India Movement in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) organised an All Women Fit India Walkathon at Delhi's Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium. (More Sports News)

The 2km event, was flagged off by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who said " Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma is leading this All Women's Fit India Walkathon, which has thousands of volunteers from NYKS participating in it across the country. With this, we want to lead by example and show that women can do anything they set their mind to and they are always in priority for us."

Fit India Mission Director Ekta Vishnoi also participated. Similar walkathons are being organised in 1000 venues across India.

Over 500 NYKS volunteers participated in the event in Delhi.

