September 23, 2019
Poshan
Spin Great Shane Warne Gets 12-Month Driving Ban

Shane Warner pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court for driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington in August 2018

PTI 23 September 2019
He was also ordered to pay a total of 1,845 pound to the court.
2019-09-23T21:19:27+0530

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has been banned from driving for 12 months after he was found guilty of over speeding for the sixth time in two years.

The 50-year-old former leg-spinner pleaded guilty at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court for driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington in August 2018.

Warne, who was not in court for the hearing, already had 15 penalty points on his licence for five speeding offences from April 2016, according to the BBC.

He was also ordered to pay a total of 1,845 pound to the court.

Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court: "It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

"A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned."

Warne, who lives in West London, is regarded as one of the best-ever bowlers in cricket history. He is the second on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers with 708 wickets in 145 Tests between 1992 and 2007.

He was ordered to pay 775 pound in costs, fined 900 pound, and must pay a surcharge of 170 pound. 

