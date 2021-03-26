March 26, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Spain Boss Luis Enrique Eases Injury Fears After Sergio Ramos Substitution

Spain Boss Luis Enrique Eases Injury Fears After Sergio Ramos Substitution

Sergio Ramos was substituted at half-time in Spain's 1-1 draw with Greece, sparking fresh injury concerns

Omnisport 26 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Spain Boss Luis Enrique Eases Injury Fears After Sergio Ramos Substitution
Spain's Sergio Ramos during the warm up prior of their World Cup 2022 Group B qualifying match against Greece at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain
AP Photo/Fermin Rodriguez
Spain Boss Luis Enrique Eases Injury Fears After Sergio Ramos Substitution
outlookindia.com
2021-03-26T12:39:16+05:30

Spain head coach Luis Enrique clarified that Sergio Ramos' half-time substitution had nothing to do with injury, instead managing his minutes ahead of two more 2022 World Cup qualifiers as he allayed concerns. (More Football News)

Real Madrid and Spain captain Ramos was replaced at the interval by Inigo Martinez, who gave away the penalty in Spain's surprise 1-1 draw with Greece in Granada on Thursday.

Ramos missed two months of club football with a knee injury, the 34-year-old star defender returning earlier this month for games against Elche and Atalanta before missing Madrid's LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday due to a shin issue.

"Sergio Ramos is perfectly fine," Luis Enrique said post-game. "He didn’t play the last game with his club due to a blow.

"We had already decided in advance that he would only play the first half and he is perfectly fine.

"He is available for the following games."

Ramos, who has a record 179 international caps, is in the mix for Spain's upcoming qualifiers away to Georgia on Sunday and Kosovo on Wednesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

I-League, Final Day, Live Streaming: Three-horse Race To Decide New Champions - When And Where To Watch

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Sergio Ramos Spain Football Spain national football team World Cup qualifiers Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos