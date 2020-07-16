July 16, 2020
Poshan
South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Set To Miss 3TC Solidarity Cricket Cup Encounter

Kagiso Rabada, who was set to lead the Kingfishers, and medium pacer Sisanda Magala has pulled out of the 3TC Solidarity Cup, due to the deaths of immediate family members.

PTI 16 July 2020
Kagiso Rabada's presence will be missed in the 3TC Solidarity Cup.
Twitter
2020-07-16T11:21:41+0530

Premier South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup, which will mark the resumption of live cricket in the country on Saturday in Centurion.

(More Cricket News)

Rabada, who was set to lead the Kingfishers, and medium pacer Sisanda Magala has pulled out due to the deaths of immediate family members.

While 33-year-old Morris is also unavailable for the fixture at the SuperSport Park, according to 'ESPNCricinfo'.

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini's son, Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.

In Rabada's absence, Heinrich Klaasen is set to lead the Kingfishers in 1the competition alongside AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites).

The '3TCricket' competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match.

Updated Squads:

Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

