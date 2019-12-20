South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Out Of 1st Test Due To Muscle Strain

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against England due to a muscle strain.
Bavuma suffered a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain which was revealed by scans on Thursday.
"He will remain in the camp and begin his rehabilitation program with the team's medical staff with the goal of returning to play within seven to 10 days," Cricket South Africa tweeted.
A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA Franchise four-day matches that will take place this weekend.
South Africa will host England for four-match Test series which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Test series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.
South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.
The first Test will be played at Centurion from December 26.
IPL 2020 Player Auction, Highlights: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell Hit Pay Dirt As Teams Show Trust In Aussies
IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Falling Rohit Sharma Hits Ball Out Of Park In Outlandish Display Of Brilliance - WATCH
Live Updates: Hundreds Detained As Anti-CAA Protests Erupt Across Country, 1 Dead In UP From 'Alleged Firearm Injury'
BJP Digs Out Archive Footage Showing Manmohan Singh Speaking On Citizenship
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study