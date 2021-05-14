South Africa To Tour West Indies For Two Tests, 5 T20Is In June

South Africa will tour West Indies for two Tests and 5 T20 internationals starting June 10.(More Cricket News)

Announcing this Cricket South Africa said it will be Proteas first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010, followed by a tri-series in 2016 that also featured Australia.

This tour, which had to be rescheduled from 2020, will include two Test matches and five T20s, from June 10 to July 3 in St Lucia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium, respectively.

In their last bilateral encounter in the Windies in 2010, South Africa won the three-match Test series 2-0 (the second fixture was drawn) and produced a white-ball sweep, winning the T20 and ODI series 2-0 and 5-0 respectively.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith, is delighted to have the team return to the Caribbean and expressed his gratitude to Cricket West Indies and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for their helpfulness in ensuring the tour takes place.

“We are extremely pleased to have the men’s team’s tour to the West Indies officially confirmed. COVID-19 has played havoc with the ICC Future Tours Programme and we are thankful to Cricket West Indies and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for ensuring that the tour goes ahead as planned. The hosting nations, in particular, came to the party at very short notice and Cricket South Africa would like to extend its immense gratitude to them for their enthusiasm and willingness to host us.”

The Proteas are scheduled to arrive in St Lucia on June 1. The tour is confirmed to be broadcast live on SuperSport.

South Africa tour to West Indies Full Schedule:

- June 10-14, 1st Test, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

- June 18-22, 2nd Test, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

- June 26, 1st T20, National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

- June 27, 2nd T20, National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

- June 29, 3rd T20, National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

- July 1, 4th T20, National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

- July 3, 5th T20, National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada





For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine