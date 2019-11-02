Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  South Africa Coast Past England To Win Rugby World Cup

South Africa Coast Past England To Win Rugby World Cup

With this win, South Africa equalled New Zealand's record of a country with most Rugby World Cup titles.

ANI 02 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
South Africa Coast Past England To Win Rugby World Cup
Springboks' Duane Vermeulen won the Player of the Match award for his splendid performance in the final.
Twitter
South Africa Coast Past England To Win Rugby World Cup
outlookindia.com
2019-11-02T18:55:46+0530

South Africa thrashed England 32-12 to clinch their third Rugby World Cup title, at the Nissan Stadium (Japan) on Saturday.

With this win, South Africa equalled New Zealand's record of a country with most World Cup titles.

The two teams had also locked horns in the 2007 World Cup final where South Africa defeated England and lifted the coveted trophy for the second time.

Springboks' Duane Vermeulen won the Player of the Match award for his splendid performance in the final.

"We are doing this for each other and also for 57 million people back over South Africa," said Vermeulen after winning the award.

"We wanted to be consistent as a team and hopefully we have done that," he added.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
ANI Other Sports Sports
Next Story : India Vs Bangladesh: Pollution Main Concern In Delhi Ahead Of 1000th T20I Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement