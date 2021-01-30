Sourav Ganguly Set To Be Discharged Today After Second Angioplasty

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to be discharged from the hospital today. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.



Ganguly is stable after the fresh angioplasty and was shifted to private chamber.



The 48-year-old cricket legend was rushed to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, Kolkata, on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

READ: Why Ganguly's Heart Attack Has Shaken The World, Explains Dr Shetty

"Sourav Ganguly's health condition is stable. He had good sleep at night. All his vital parameters are normal. He has been shifted to a private chamber from the CCU," a Hospital official said.

It is a challenging time for the Ganguly's. Sourav's elder brother Snehasish Ganguly underwent a cardiac surgery last week. Snehasis is a former Ranji Trophy player and is the current secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Sourav Ganguly's heart operation on Thursday was supervised by two famous cardiac surgeons -- Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin B Mehta.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.







For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine