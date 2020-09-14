September 14, 2020
Corona
Social Media Goes Berserk As PSG And Marseille Players Kick And Punch Each Other In Brutal Fight - VIDEOS

The PSG and Marseille rivalry got a new nasty chapter after 17 cards, including five reds, were shown in a crazy Ligue 1 match in Paris

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2020
Complete mayhem as PSG and Marseille players fight each other
Screengrab: Twitter
2020-09-14T09:02:26+05:30

In one crazy night in the French capital Paris, football players from the country's two top teams - Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille - fought each other, forcing the referee to dish out as many as 17 cards including five reds. (More Football News)

Brazil superstar Neymar, who accused rival player Alvaro of racism and also shared messages of him being subjected to homophobic bullying, got a straight red. His PSG team-mates, substitutes Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille duo Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto joined the former Barcelona player in the march.

READ: Alvaro Hits Back At Neymar, Denies Racism Accusations

The match, dubbed Le Classique, an equivalent to Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico in Spain, was a fractious one from the beginning. Florian Thauvin's 31st-minute strike proved enough to consign the UEFA Champions League finalists to their second Ligue 1 defeat in two.

But the two teams were fighting, literally, for more than three points. 

All hell broke loose in the injury-time when Marseille's Benedetto pushed Paredes, with the PSG midfielder then punching him to the ground before appearing to headbutt Alvaro. It was followed by more kicking and punching, with Kurzawa and Amavi getting involved in the fight.

ALSO READ: PSG 0-1 Marseille - Match Report

The referee also checked the VAR for an apparent punch from Neymar.

It was complete mayhem at Parc des Princes.

And fans have a field day sharing their opinions on every aspect of the clash. Here are some:

The reverse fixture is scheduled for February 2, next year.

