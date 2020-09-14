Social Media Goes Berserk As PSG And Marseille Players Kick And Punch Each Other In Brutal Fight - VIDEOS

In one crazy night in the French capital Paris, football players from the country's two top teams - Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille - fought each other, forcing the referee to dish out as many as 17 cards including five reds. (More Football News)

Brazil superstar Neymar, who accused rival player Alvaro of racism and also shared messages of him being subjected to homophobic bullying, got a straight red. His PSG team-mates, substitutes Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa, and Marseille duo Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto joined the former Barcelona player in the march.

READ: Alvaro Hits Back At Neymar, Denies Racism Accusations

The match, dubbed Le Classique, an equivalent to Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico in Spain, was a fractious one from the beginning. Florian Thauvin's 31st-minute strike proved enough to consign the UEFA Champions League finalists to their second Ligue 1 defeat in two.

But the two teams were fighting, literally, for more than three points.

All hell broke loose in the injury-time when Marseille's Benedetto pushed Paredes, with the PSG midfielder then punching him to the ground before appearing to headbutt Alvaro. It was followed by more kicking and punching, with Kurzawa and Amavi getting involved in the fight.

ALSO READ: PSG 0-1 Marseille - Match Report

The referee also checked the VAR for an apparent punch from Neymar.

It was complete mayhem at Parc des Princes.

And fans have a field day sharing their opinions on every aspect of the clash. Here are some:

layvin kurzawa looking at jordan amavi pic.twitter.com/FwRhugmUGg — grzegorz (@crychowiak) September 13, 2020

How did he not get red card ? French referees are racist so don't worry lool keep it moving — Zaki YaanYuur (@Zaki34948668) September 13, 2020

Kurzawa il a démonté Amavi on est d’accord ?pic.twitter.com/ouWf1zf8vZ — Zouggi (@zouggi75) September 14, 2020

Sans doute les plus beau geste technique de Kurzawa depuis son arrivée au club #PSGOM

pic.twitter.com/0LCxj23jWw — Jean Neymar (@Goaldorak) September 14, 2020

Voici la fin du match complète !!! #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/EYHuhGLdjh — Le saviez vous? Football (@Conte2Foot) September 13, 2020

Football doesn’t get any more worse than this... two straight losses for PSG #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/JcoDv7ytRl — Tomas Gajes #WAKANDAFOREVER (@TomasGajes10) September 13, 2020

One of the best football match in WWE history.

10 yellow cards, 5 red cards. #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/NwBlSyWKHv — FootyBants_ (@FootyBants_) September 13, 2020

If Alvaro is a racist, he has to leave our club instantly, and if you know the history of OM, every supporter thinks the same thing. No racism in my club. I hope there will be an investigation. #PSGOM — IamFrench (@IamFrench_) September 13, 2020

The reverse fixture is scheduled for February 2, next year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine